Governors meet in Abuja over minimum wage, LG autonomy, others

..As they meet Tinubu on Thursday

State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), met in Abuja on Wednesday , ahead of their meeting with President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday.

BusinessDay gathered that the meeting was called to review the ongoing debates over the proposed new national minimum wage embarked on by the tripartite committee on the national minimum wage.

It was also gathered that the outcome of the meeting will be presented to the President at an enlarged meeting of the National Economic Council NEC, to be attended by the President for the first time

The NEC meeting is usually Chaired by the Vice President, but it was gathered that the President will join the meeting on Thursday, because of the importance attached to it

BusinessDay also gathered that the issue of Minimum Wage will feature prominently at the Thursday meeting with the President, following the President’s decision to consult widely before settling for any figure.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State and Chairman of the NGF, is expected to brief the Governors also on the ongoing Local Government Autonomy case which is currently at the Supreme Court.

Recall that the Governors who were represented by the NGF chairman and Hope Uzodinma of Imo state had given their backing to the federal government’s proposal to pay N62,000 as Minimum Wage.

The Governors have consistently insisted that anything above the proposed N62,000 will not be acceptable to them.

Some of the Governors had also opted for a decentralized negotiation on the new Minimum wage issues, so that states can agree with its workers, based on the capacity of each state.

BusinessDay also gathered that the state will review the ongoing court case between the federal government and the States over the local government autonomy.