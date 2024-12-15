Governor Bala’s pledge of new chiefdom elicits jubilation in Bauchi LGAs

Bala Muhammed, Governor of Bauchi state

The Zaar Sayawa People of Bogoro and Tafawa-Balewa Local Government Areas of Bauchi State started jubilation as Governor Bala Muhammed Abdulkadir said to actualise their long awaited Zaar chiefdom.

The governor said this at the banquet hall, Bauchi State Government House, promising he would ensure that the Sayawa People will have their freedom by creating them chiefdom in six months to come.

He also said that the headquarters of the Sayawa chiefdom would be located in Tafawa-Balewa metropolitan. According to him, the communities not under the Sayawa extraction are free to decide whether to remain in the proposed chiefdom or not which will be determined through a referendum to be conducted by the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission.

He further said that the paramount ruler of the chiefdom, to be known as the “Gunzar” will be appointed based on specific qualifications and health conditions as outlined in the report.

The governor urged leaders from the affected communities to inform their people about the government’s decision and the processes involved.

On his part, the Chairman of Bogoro Local Government, Yakubu Lawi Sumi expressed appreciation to Governor Bala for announcing the long-awaited creation of Zaar Sayawa chiefdom.

The Chairman said: “We cannot forget what governor Bala did by announcing to create our chiefdom in the next 6 month to come.”

He also said that the governor has done something tangible and historic that in the history of Bauchi State no governor has done that.

“For decade, Zaar people have been waiting for the actualisation of their chiefdom and we give God the glory, Governor Bala announced that the creation of Sayawa chiefdom will definitely happen in six months.

“It is because of the pronouncement of the chiefdom that you see our people singing and dancing at the same time.”

Sumi called on the people of Zaar land to remain peaceful and be united and to also support the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed for the development of Bogoro, Tafawa-Balewa, Bauchi State and Nigeria at large.

