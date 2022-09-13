Governor Bala okays the establishment of COE in Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, the governor of Bauchi State has approved the establishment of an additional College of Education (COE) in the state. The new college will be located in Dass Local Government area.

Aliyu Usman Tilde, the state’s commissioner of education made the statement immediately after the State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House Monday in Bauchi.

“The development came as a result of the closure of over forty-five colleges of education due to their inability to meet up with the requirements as stipulated by the National Commission for College of Education (NCCE) to operate in the Country,” Tilde said.

The education commissioner added that the closure has created high competition in the market, which made it possible for the government to do something very quickly so that those large numbers of students will be accommodated.

“Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has okayed the establishment of the College of Education in Dass LGA with the immediate effect to accommodate our teaming youth rooming on the street,” Tilde added.

He disclosed that the college will soon commence activities for 2022 – 2023 academic season.

According to the commissioner the college will serve not only Dass community but also Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro as well as Toro and some communities sharing Plateau State.