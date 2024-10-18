Government economic policies are failing, says former MAN chairman 

Rommy Nwabueze Anyanwu, a manufacturer and former chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Imo/Abia branch has said that the federal government’s economic policies are failing, disjointed and not working to make the economy pull through.

And that the federal government did not sit down first to plan on how to run the economy of the country, and its failure to plan before execution, has brought multifaceted problems for the country and its citizens, so, there is the need for the federal government to go back to the drawing board.

Nwabueze, a lawyer, who spoke to our correspondent through a telephone chat, said, “The thing is that government policy drives the economy, this government has a disjointed policy that is not planned. For you to do anything, you will start by planning, when you plan, you execute.

“Government did not plan anything, they just started executing, midway, they are now seeing that the execution has issues, and is not working out, so they are confused like me and you whether to go back to planning or whether to continue.

“But the truth is that, they have to go back to the planning, they have to go back to the drawing board, now that they have not gone far, let them go back to the drawing board and start afresh”, Anyanwu urged the federal government.

In finding solutions to the prevailing economic challenges in the country, Anyanwu also advised that the president should “remove some of these people that are executing the policy that is not planned”, and bring in “good Nigerians who are all over the world even in the country “.

He noted that former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s economic policies succeeded because he left politics, nepotism, region, and tribe and selected people by merit and ability to work and deliver, therefore, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should borrow a leaf from the administration of Obasanjo.

In furtherance of his quest for the solution to Nigeria’s economic challenges, he advised President Tinubu to pick the best he could get irrespective of political affiliation, Muslim, Christian or region, tribe, he or she comes from end, “may be, we can find our level and start from our foundation again”.

