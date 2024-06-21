Gov Otu welcomes private sector partnership for sports development in C’River

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has said his administration will continue to provide a level playing ground for private sector partnership in the development of the sports ecosystem of the state.

Otu disclosed the administration’s preparedness when he received a team of investors in his office, seeking a partnership with the state for the development of the sports housing facility at the U. J. Esuene Sports Complex to a global standard.

The Governor pointed out that sports, all over the world, have developed from being a mere leisure activity to a money-spinning venture, hinting that Cross River state is following in this same direction.

“The dynamics of time and cost content have made it crucial for the private sector to join and partner in the financing for sports to thrive and meet global standards”.

“The football and other sports we enjoy today take a lot of investment to make it happen. As a state, sport is very important to us. We need to open our doors to mutually beneficial private sector partnerships to take our sports sector forward”, he asserted.

Governor Otu said the cheering development of modernizing the facility which houses athletes and officials during sporting events has also made the renovation of the sports stadium a necessity. “We will be looking for an investor to partner with the Cross River State Government to turn the stadium into a very beautiful sporting facility,” he alerted investors.

He urged the sports ministry and investment partners to speed up paperwork and swing into action, with a call on quality service delivery.

“I am particularly interested in talent hunting. We want to collaborate with relevant agencies to scout for talents, home them, and launch them into the world of sports. Cross River state is abundantly blessed with talents capable of taking the sports world by storm,” the Governor added.

In response, the investment partner and Chief Executive Officer of SRHD Sports Management, Mr Daniel Daramola, lauded the governor for his visionary leadership and receptive disposition towards partnership for the development of the state.

Daramola pointed out that the partnership between the two parties would go a long way to impacting the state through sports, adding that the housing facility, when completed would contribute to the state’s economy through revenue generation and employment.

The event climaxed with a slight show and detailed analysis of the prospects of the redesigned 50-room housing facility, by the project consultant and Team Lead, Edulumen Nigeria Limited, Dr Samjeh Oscar, who said the project, when completed and put to use will serve dual purposes of housing athletes and generating revenue for sports development in the state