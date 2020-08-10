Gov. Ishaku’s chief press secretary fired hours after daughter’s wedding

Hassan Mijinyawa was sacked on Saturday and was immediately replaced with his deputy, Iliya Beckyu.

His sack is said to be connected with alleged abuse of protocol during the wedding fatiha of his daughter in Jalingo.

Dignitaries, including Ishaku, who was represented by his deputy, Haruna Manu, had arrived the private residence of the sacked CPS for the reception two minutes before the 10am schedule.

But instead of starting the occassion promptly, BusinessDay learnt certain forces decided the congregation, including important Islamic clerics, must wait for arrival of minister of power, Saleh Mamman, who was scheduled to attend the fatiha.

It was further learnt the deputy governor and other important dignitaries waited for over 30 minutes before arrival of the minister and his entourage.

Sources further say the deputy governor and his entourage left the venue of the occasion in annoyance and unceremoniously immediately after the reception.

Two hours after they left, Mijinyawa’s sack was announced, with many believing the abuse of official protocol at the fatiha may have been responsible for it.

But Senior Special Assistant to Ishaku on Media and Publicity, Bala Abu, denied the removal was connected with abuse of protocol.

“As it is, you know the press statement that announced his removal was from the office of the head of service of the state. That means his removal may be purely administrative,” he simply stated.