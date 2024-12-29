Gov Fubara restates commitment to equality and determination to impact lives

Gov Sim Fubara of Rivers State has restated two cardinal objectives of his administration: commitment to principles of equality in dispensing government favours and a determination to impact lives with every single government policy implementation.

The summary thus is a commitment to the welfare of the people of the state. This is as Fubara also declared the policy thrust of his administration to be against enslaving the people but to make them feel free and happy, even at difficult times.

Gov Fubara asserted while speaking at the 7th Anniversary celebration of the Coronation of an eze, Cassidy Ikegbidi, known as the Eze Igbu Akoh of Akoh autonomous community at Igbu Akoh in Ahoada East Local Government Area at the weekend.

He said, “We must continue to encourage our people and to make them understand that government is about the welfare of the people. When the people are happy, the government is succeeding. The success of a government is not you being a bully; it is not you being a dictator. It is about the people feeling free; it is about the people feeling happy. Even if you are not doing all they want, they should be free, they should have the freedom to express themselves, even in a bitter situation, and that is the policy of our government.

“Even if we don’t provide everything, I want you to be free as that freedom is even enough assurance to make you happy, because you’re not in bondage. So, the bondage that you were in, I don’t want to call the number of years, I hereby relieve you of that bondage. So, feel free.”

The governor approved the request of the Eze to reconstruct the Odioku-Okporomini Road linking Ahoada East and Emohua Local Government Areas to facilitate the movement of Akoh people living in the boundary area with Emohua.

He said, “My coming to Akoh Kingdom is to show support to one of our own, somebody who has decided to join the good side of history, and a man who faced some punishment in the course of this struggle. He still stood his ground, and the little I could do was to come to his kingdom and show him solidarity. I congratulate you on your 7th Anniversary. I wish you a successful reign. You will live long and rule your people well.

Gov Fubara particularly urged the people of the area not to worry about sentiments expressed in various quarters on the situation in the State, noting that at the appropriate time, the people will know who is in charge.

He also charged the people to ensure that peace reigned in Akoh, and by extension, Ekpeye Kingdom by standing against division among them.

According to him, “Let’s forget about the noise people are making, when the time is right, God will take care of it. It is God who has led us from that day till today, and each day, we get stronger and stronger. It is only God, we are not achieving this because of our strength, but because of God. So, you don’t need to worry about what people are saying, when the time comes, God will take us through it.

He lauded the people of the area for their continued support of his administration and assured them of recognition of the traditional stool of an Ekpeye monarch by the second week of January 2025.

In his remarks, Ikegbidi lauded Gov Fubara for the honour done him by attending the occasion and assured him of the total support and loyalty of the Akoh people, which he said, will be reciprocated in 2027.

Other Ezes also lauded the governor and pledged support.

