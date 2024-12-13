Gov Fubara recommits to fight against violent crimes in the waters

Gov Sim Fubara of Rivers State (right); receiving a souvenir from Chief of Naval Staff, the Vice-Admiral, Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla (left); during the 2024 Sunset/Dinner Awards Night at the Headquarters Naval Training Command in Ebubu, Ele.e Local Government Area.

… Commissions more roads with Taraba State Governor

Gov Sim Fubara has recommitted to taking the fight to the waters to halt what he calls maritime crimes. He said he was ready to join in the bid to either eliminate or reduce crimes in the waterways.

He thus assured the Nigerian Navy that the support of his administration is unwavering.

The Governor said that the focus was necessary to ensure the safety and security of the waterways, which are key to guaranteeing economic growth and environmental sustainability of the State and the Niger Delta region.

He gave the assurance while speaking at the 2024 Ceremonial Sunset of the Nigerian Navy at the Headquarters Naval Training Command in Ebubu, Eleme Local Government Area on Thursday night.

Restating that his administration will continue to collaborate with the Navy to combat the menace of oil bunkering and pipeline vandalisation in the State, the Governor highlighted the contributions of the Navy in the protection of economic assets in the State.

Gov Fubara said, “On our part to also make you succeed, we have always collaborated with the Nigerian Navy, supported where we can, and where we need to play an advisory role, we have also done so.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Rivers State, I congratulate the Nigerian Navy, especially the Rivers State Command, on this very wonderful event marking the end of the year. When I came in, I asked what sunset in this arena meant, and I was told that it is rounding up or closure of an activity. You can only celebrate closure when you are happy that you have good things that you can show that you have done. After listening to the Chief of Naval Staff on the list of achievements recorded by the Navy for the year, I felt strongly that there is every need to celebrate the end of the year.”

He rued over the economic situation in the state and country made worse by oil bunkering and vandalisation of pipelines.

“In most cases, the agency saddled with this difficult task is the Navy, because 90% of our oil pipelines are in the swamp and the Niger Delta region. So, I can say tonight that you have done well for our nation, congratulations.”

He emphasised that his government and the Navy would work assiduously together by making sure that they combat, confront and overcome the challenges ahead in the coming years.

In his remarks, Chief of Naval Staff, a Vice-Admiral, Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, lauded the governor for the immense contributions of his administration to the success of the Navy, and solicited for more collaborations in the coming years.

He said the event availed the Navy the window to review its successes recorded in the outgoing year, and restrategise for greater heights, pointing at the new Headquarters Naval Training Command in Ebubu as remarkable milestone.

In another development, Gov Fubara has reiterated the commitment of his administration to rendering quality service that would improve the quality of life of residents, and strengthen the platform to promote unity.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance at the Okania-Ogbogoro Road junction, venue of the inauguration of the 6.55km Okania-Ogbogoro-Mgbaraja (and Mgbuoba) Roads project in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Thursday, December, 12, 2024.

The road cuts across Okania community through Ogbogoro, and connects Port Harcourt Ring Road project under construction, and was inaugurated by the Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas.

Gov Fubara said that during the campaigns, he saw the roads in terrible condition, made a promise to fix them, and noted that that promise has been kept.

He emphasised that his administration would never be reckoned with abandoning of projects that it started, which is why he is particularly excited that the road has been fixed to ease the inconveniences suffered by the people.

Performing the inauguration, Taraba State governor, Agbu Kefas, said roads were not just physical infrastructure but represent a commitment to facilitate ease of transportation, boost local commercial activities and improve quality of lives for the people of Rivers State.

Kefas noted that Gov Fubara has provided the people good roads, and like other good roads, it will serve as an artery of development, further connecting communities, enhancing access to essential services while unlocking economic potentials.

On the love by the masses of Rivers State, the Taraba governor said: “It wasn’t a hired crowd. Everybody, those who couldn’t make it to this place, in front of their homes, they were waving at us, and I was telling the Governor: this is all about good governance. He listened to the people, and solved their problems. So, it shows that he is doing the right thing, and I want to thank you, my brother, for what you are doing for the good people, especially the poor people even in difficult times.”

