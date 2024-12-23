Gov Fubara joins Rivers tears on demise of ex-Milad, Abbe

The death of one of the military governors of Rivers State, Godwin Abbe, who ended his career as a General, has been announced and Gov Sim Fubara has joined in expressing grief on behalf of the Rivers people.

Gov Fubara said the death was a shock because the retired Major General touched lives of the Rivers people.

Abbe was also the military governor of Akwa Ibom State between July 31, 1988 and September 5, 1990 before being posted to Rivers State from August 1990 to January 1992. He was also interior minister from July 26, 2007 to July 14, 2009, under the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s administration.

Confirming news of the death, Gov Fubara described late Abbe as one leader who he said dedicated himself to the service and wellbeing of Rivers people and humanity during his administration in the State, saying that the death of the distinguished military officer, politician, and administrator was a very huge loss to the State, the Niger Delta, and indeed, the entire country, having traversed the length and breadth of the nation in the course of his military and political careers.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and good people of Rivers State, I condole with the Abbes, the Edo people, and the Nigerian military on the demise of this colossus whose contributions to the unity, peace, and development of the nation are legendary.

“While we mourn his painful exit at this difficult time, we pray for the eternal repose of his soul, and we urge the family to take solace in the fact that late Abbe lived a fulfilled life in the service of his fatherland.”

