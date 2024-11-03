Gov. Bassey Otu Hands Over 14-Seater Bus to Cross River NUJ, Seeks Partnership with the Media

It was a promise made and a promise fulfilled to the Cross River State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) as Governor Bassey Edet Otu handed over a 14-seater IVM bus to the Union.

The brand-new executive bus, according to the Governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Emmanuel Ironbar, is to help the union effectively carry out its activities and assigned duties within and outside Cross River State.

The Governor appreciated the contributions of the media to the development of Cross River State in particular and the nation in general, saying the success of his “people first” agenda thus far was a result of the contributions of the media.

“I chose today, the 1st day of November 2024, to present this 14-seater bus in keeping with the promise made earlier in the year by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, as we begin to count down the days to the activities of our annual tourism programmes.

“Let me use this opportunity to once again commend you for the good job you are doing in the state. The values that your work is adding to Cross River State are unquantifiable. On behalf of the good people of the state, I urge you to continue to be a partner for the growth and development of Cross River,” he added.

Receiving the bus, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Cross River State Council, Comrade Archibong Bassey, who led the Union executive and elders, commended Governor Bassey Otu for fulfilling his promise to the union, assuring that the media will continue to collaborate and partner with government activities.

Recall that the Governor had, during a dinner with journalists on June 12, 2024, as part of activities to mark his one year in office, promised to provide a brand-new 14-seater bus to the NUJ.

Share