Gov Bala flags off cash transfer, rice processing machines to women in Bauchi

Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi State on Tuesday flagged off the distribution of cash transfer and rice processing machines to women in Bauchi.

The cash transfer and the rice processing machines are provided by the Federal Ministry for Women Affairs and Social Development, held at the banquet hall, Bauchi State.

Governor Bala who was represented by his deputy, Mohammed Auwal Jatau, said the plan to empower women through the implementation of conditional cash transfer in particular by the federal government demonstrated its unwavering commitment towards the empowerment of women.

The governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said that his administration will continue to do more in terms of empowerment of women to become self-sustained and self-sufficient for societal development.

He said the Bauchi State Government has been conducting women empowerment programmes aimed at improving the status of women and recalled that since the inception of his administration, women empowerment programs were carried out periodically to substantially reduce poverty and related vices among women.

“Today’s event marks the beginning of the distribution of rice processing machines to women groups selected for the flagging off with more women to benefit shortly. I have learnt that women have also been targeted for conditional cash transfer.

“I am happy to inform you that my Government has recorded tremendous achievement towards supporting this vulnerable groups with skills acquisition materials like Sewing/embroidery machines, pop-corn making machines, grinding machines, Hair dressing machines among others.”

On the implementation of the Nigeria for Women Project, the Governor said his administration has keyed into the project aimed at supporting women to actualize their potentials and assured to work with the implementing agencies to ensure that women folks in Bauchi benefited maximally from the project.

He commended the Minister for bringing new frontiers for women’s empowerment and reaffirmed the state government’s unwavering commitment towards improving the lives of women in the state.

Governor Bala Mohammad then emphasized his government’s resolve to implement programs and policies that promote gender equality and women’s empowerment acknowledged the crucial role women play in shaping the society and expressed his commitment to providing opportunities for their economic, social, and political growth.

On her part, the Honorable Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development, Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye said the administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has procured rice processing machines and other women empowerment tools as part of efforts to tackle and address the plight and sufferings of women.