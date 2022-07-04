Google Amazon, Juliet Ehimuan Inspirational Role

Juliet Ehimuan, country director of Google Nigeria needs no introduction. She has been featured in international media for her commendable giant strides. As a matter of fact, Forbes once named her one of the 20 youngest power women in Africa. Intimidating right? That’s the stuff Juliet is made of – a first class brain using her God given talent for the betterment of humankind.

A woman of many first – Juliet bagged her first degree, a B. Eng. in Computer Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University. She boast other educational qualifications which include a postgraduate degree in Computer Science from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom (UK).

An alumna of London Business School where she bagged an MBA in Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Ehimuan’s career started in the oil and gas sector, where she worked as a Performance Monitoring and Quality Assurance Supervisor with Shell Petroleum Development Company. After a successful period of time at Shell, she later teamed up with Microsoft UK as a Programme Manager, overseeing projects for 15 MSN subsidiaries in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Ehimuan’s impressive track record has won her a few accolades which include IT Personality of the Year at the 2012 National Information Technology Merit Award. She boast the recognition as one of the 50 most innovative youths in Nigeria in 2021.

A woman of poise and panache, Ehimuan has brought her magic wand to Google Nigeria where she is creating a legacy of excellence. A fellow of the Cambridge Commonwealth Society, Juliet has continued to put Nigeria in a positive light on the international scene.