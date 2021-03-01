Goods worth millions of naira destroyed as fire razes shops in Edo

Goods worth millions of naira were on Saturday night consumed by fire at some parts of Oregbeni Market along Ramat Park in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started at about 9 pm and destroyed many shops, including container shops and makeshift stores.

However, as of the time of filing in this report, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained, and the fire had been extinguished by firefighters.

A victim, who initially declined comment, later said it was irrelevant to speak on what happened because help would not come from those in authority.

Read Also: Edo intensifies readiness amid Ebola resurgence in West Africa

In his words, “Are you going to help me if I talk to you?

I want to be left alone.”

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Peter, said, “At about 9 pm, we saw smoke billowed up into the sky from one of the shops and before we knew what was happening, the whole place was on fire.

“Before the firefighters came to the scene, the fire had already burnt the shops and razed goods worth millions of naira. Most of the shop owners could not salvage their goods as the shops were destroyed before their arrival.”

According to another eyewitness, John Izu, they are still in shock as to the cause of the fire because there was no electricity in the area when the fire started.

“This is an electronic shop and goods here worth over N10 million. I know the owner and he is currently at the hospital because of the incident,” he said.