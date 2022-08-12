GoNigeria Hausa Rap Challenge: Winners share N2m Prize Money

The GoNigeria Initiative, which seeks to encourage youth participation in the electoral process, has announced the names of Nigerian youths who won the top prizes in its Hausa Rap Challenge.

The winners are Emmanuel Enoch from Bauchi State, who emerged as the Star prize winner of the competition and will receive a cash prize of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira); Adeniyi Olushola from Oyo State who emerged as the first runner-up and receives a cash prize of N600,000; and Aliyu Hassan from Kaduna State who emerged as the second runner-up and receives a cash prize of N400,000.

The Hausa Rap Challenge was organized to further boost the public enlightenment campaign of GoNigeria, an advocacy initiated by Anap Foundation to sensitize Nigerian youths to register to vote, obtain their PVCs and participate in the electoral processes during the 2023 General Elections.

The online challenge ran from Friday, 10 June, 2022 to Thursday, 30 June, 2022 and was aimed at engaging Nigerian youths with a strong inclination in rap to showcase their talents and be part of the ongoing GoNigeria advocacy campaign.

The poster boy for the GoNigeria Hausa Rap Challenge was renowned Rapper – Buba Barnabas Luka (ClassiQ).

The digital competition offered persons between ages 18 to 34, an opportunity to create a 45 seconds rap video while holding their Permanent Voters’ Cards [PVCs] or registration slip and encouraging other youths to go register and pick up their voters’ cards, whilst playing with the acronym PVC in the video, then posting their video in Hausa using the hashtag #GoNigeriaRapContest.

The objective was to encourage the youth demographic to register with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and collect their PVCs while the Commission’s Continuous Voter’s Registration [CVR] exercise remained opened in preparation for the 2023 General elections.

GoNigeria is an initiative of Anap Foundation, a non-profit organization which is committed to promoting good governance.

Via its GoNigeria Initiative, Anap Foundation has been partnering with Advocates and enlightened celebrities (GoAmbassadors), corporate bodies eager to support the Initiative via co-branding (GoPartners) as well as many enthusiastic young volunteers who help to amplify the messaging to their age mates and the general public.