Go after thugs burning LG secretariats, Rivers Speaker urges IGP

The Rivers Assembly has urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to order the urgent arrest of suspected political thugs, allegedly behind the torching of some Local Government Secretariats in the state.

The Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo made the call on Monday during the plenary session of the house, while condemning the wanton destruction of government facilities by yet-to-be identified individuals.

He said: “There were pockets of violence, some council secretariats are currently in flames by individuals suspected to be political thugs.

”This is so disheartening, considering the fact that Gov. Siminalayi Fubara had put in so much efforts to restore peace in the state.

”The governor, in the pursuit for peace, had demonstrated an exceptional resilience in the face of provocations and we expect cooperation from well-meaning statesmen in that regard.

”For us lawmakers, we have also contributed our quota in terms of quality legislations geared towards engendering peace and development for the state.

”I think, at this point, the police should step up on its constitutional mandate of protecting lives and property in the state,” Oko-Jumbo said.

