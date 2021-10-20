GNI links improved performance to exceptional service delivery

Great Nigeria Insurance Plc (GNI) said it has recorded significant improvement in its operations and financial performance as a result of her unflinching commitment towards exceptional service delivery.

Cecilia Osipitan, managing director/ CEO said the firm is on the trajectory of achieving and even surpassing its target for the financial year, adding that its focus on delighting its customers remains at the fore front of all its business activities and interventions.

According to her, there is no comprise to exceptional service delivery in Great Nigeria Insurance Plc because the major focus of the company is to ensure that her esteemed customers get to enjoy top notch service at every touch point of the brand.

This is contained in a statement made available by the company’s spokesperson and Corporate Communications & Brand Manager, Oyinkansola Sobande.

Read also: AFCFTA secretary general, others for EY tax summit

Osipitan stated that despite the challenging business and economic environment that emerged from the slow pace of activities following the global lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, the organization is optimistic of actualizing its enterprise goals.

“We remain committed to prudent growth of our business, responsible risk appetite, quality of our balance sheet and the overall wellbeing of our organization; our commitment to uphold our vision and mission has made the company one of the country’s most relevant and responsive insurance companies in the country”.

She further mentioned that, customer satisfaction remains the guiding strategy for business continuity, as Great Nigeria Insurance Plc is poised to ensure the delivery of exceptional quality service to all its valued customers.

Whilst expressing optimism that the insurance industry and the broader economy will continue to recover and rebound from the negative impact of the global pandemic in the last quarter of 2021 all the way into 2022, Osipitan assured all stakeholders of the company’s pledge to maintain professionalism and continue to ensure strict compliance with the rules and regulations guiding its business operations.

Great Nigeria Insurance Plc is no doubt a formidable force to reckon with in the Nigerian Insurance landscape with a network of branch offices spread across the country buoyed by cutting-edge technology in delivering seamless and convenient insurance service to all teeming customers in the country and beyond.

“Our over 60 years’ experience of insurance underwriting, risk management and financial advisory have enabled us to exclusively master the business terrain that give us an edge in service delivery and total customer delight.”