Global speakers expected at 2021 BusyBee annual Business Summit

All is set for this year’s edition of the BusyBee Event Business Summit 5.0 billed to have speakers and participants from within and outside Nigeria come, Wednesday, November 10th, 2021.

Speaking at a press conference to herald the summit, Bisi Sotunde, managing director, BusyBee Group, and the convener of the annual event explained that her brand has carved a niche in the Nigerian Events Industry thus, providing a platform for empowerment, proffering solutions to struggling businesses through it’s mentoring/coaching and summits such as this.

“It is worthy to note that our brand has contributed to the growth of the SME sector with over 1,000 thriving entrepreneurs who today have passed through the Busybee Academy,” she said.

Highlighting activities of the Hybrid Business Summit, Tunji Ajadi and Evelyn Osa-Bigha, lead event producers, said this year’s event scheduled to hold at the RoseTree Event Centre, Lagos, will have a masterclass and a specialized breakout session, and an after-party with the theme ‘Great Gatsby.’

There will also be an Awards Recognition in honour of event professionals who have been outstanding in the Nigerian Industry as well as Members of Well-Watered Garden Tribe Network(WWGT), a business support arm of the group.

The statement revealed that this year’s summit will have a special guest, Kabir Tukura, a house of representatives member of Zuru/Fukai Constituency in Kebbi State.

Some of the lineups of speakers for this event are drawn from Nigeria and International scenes which include: Yewande Zaccheaus, Founder Eventful Limited, Kunle Adebusoye CEO of Klala Photos and Films, Deep Bajwa from London, Jacqueline Vazquez from New York amongst others.