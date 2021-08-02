Global Accelerex demonstrates leadership in FinTec operations

One of Nigeria’s foremost financial technology companies, Global Accelerex (Accelerex), has yet again demonstrated its leadership in the financial technology industry, clinching the FinTech Services Provider of the Year and Customer Focused ICT Company of the Year awards at the 12th edition of the Beacon of Information and Communication Technology (BoICT) Awards held in Lagos.

Hailed as one of the fintech sector’s highest honours by key stakeholders, the awards were in recognition of the company’s trailblazing efforts in the development of innovative products and provision of excellent customer service, as defined in the Accelerex Service Promise.

It is Accelerex’s second consecutive time of winning the BoICTFinTech Services Provider of the Year Award, as it won the same award in 2020. The Company also bagged the Customer Focused ICT Company of the Year Award in 2019, making this the second time in three years it is being bestowed with a tribute for its customer-first approach to business.

At the award ceremony, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Communications Week, the awarding organisation, Ken Nwogbo, revealed that the winners were decided through electronic voting by the general public, largely drawn from technology consumers, business leaders, ardent readers of its publications and other major stakeholders in the ICT space.

Read Also: Accelerex gets investment credit ratings from Agusto & Co, GCR

He congratulated Accelerex for distinguishing itself from the competition through its cutting-edge products and exceptional customer-centricity.

Speaking on the awards, Kayode Ariyo, managing director of Accelerex stated, “We are honoured and humbled by this recognition. The fact that our two critical areas of focus were acknowledged by a public jury is proof that we are doing something right and this makes us proud.

“These awards are dedicated to our valued customers that deemed us worthy of being recipients and to Accelerex staff that constantly push boundaries to ensure that our customers always enjoy a stellar experience”.

Speaking further about the significance of the awards to the company, Ariyo added, “As we expand to other parts of Africa, our credo will remain prioritizing the market needs of customers to enable us to create unique products and solutions to suit their businesses. We derive pleasure in serving them beyond their expectations and thank them for the trust they have in us as their partner.”

Accelerex is renowned for its pedigree in world-class technology, excellent customer service and a commitment to provide fintech solutions that evolve with customers’ needs. It works with different categories of businesses to accelerate their processes for maximum efficiency.

The 2021 BoICT Awards are the latest accolades for Accelerex. In 2019, it clinched the Innovation in Financial Inclusion Award at the Nigerian Fintech Awards; Cashless Driver: Point of Sale Transactions (PTSP) from the Central Bank of Nigeria (2019), and Most Outstanding Payment Terminal Service Provider of the Decade at the Africa Digital Awards (2020), among others.

The Beacon of Information and Communication Technology Awards is an annual event which honours and rewards outstanding contributions to the growth of the information communication technology sector in the country.