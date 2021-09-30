Globacom commends Nigerians on 61st anniversary

As the nation marks its 61st Independence Day anniversary, Globacom has felicitated with the government and citizens of the country across the world in a goodwill message issued from its headquarters in Lagos.

Globacom in the statement commended all Nigerians both at home and in diaspora for their resilience and patriotism in the face of many daunting challenges the nation is faced with, nothing that “There is every reason for the country to celebrate its independence anniversary, as the current challenges facing us as a nation are not insurmountable. With unity of purpose, commitment, sacrifice, and continued patriotism we shall overcome.

Read Also: Glo rejoices with Nigeria at 60

“History has shown that many nations passed through even more tumultuous and difficult periods in their journey to greatness and overcame. Nigeria won’t be an exception so long as we remain committed to building a prosperous nation where opportunities abound for all. On our part, we will continue to empower Nigerians with quality and affordable telecommunications solutions to enhance their progress,” the company said.

The digital services provider recounted its recent celebration of 18 years of its operations and called on all Nigerians to join hands with leaders across the political, economic, religious, and traditional spectrum to accelerate the sustainable development of the country for future generations.

Globacom concluded its goodwill message with an outreach to all its current and prospective subscribers, urging them to take advantage of all its affordable and innovative products and services so they can be ‘’Unlimited” in building long-lasting connections and in pursuit of their goals.