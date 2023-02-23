Glo wins ‘Telecom Company of the Year’ award

Globacom, a telecommunications service provider, says it has been honoured with the ‘Telecom Company of the Year’ award by the Daily Independent newspapers, in recognition of its commitment to serving its customers with excellent service delivery.

The company and Mike Adenuga Jr., its chairman, were praised at the award ceremony for the passion and commitment that ensured the birth of Globacom and how the company broke the conventions to ensure that Nigerians are served better telecommunications services at the most affordable costs, according to a statement.

The statement said the event, which was held on Saturday in Lagos, was well attended by the crème of the society and awardees who included outstanding individuals, organisations and government agencies that have continued to impact the people and the country positively.

“In August 2003, Glo Mobile was launched in Nigeria. Glo Mobile introduced lower tariffs, pay per second billing and alongside other value added services,” the citation at the award ceremony noted. “As Nigeria’s second national carrier, Glo was the first company to launch operations on per second billing. Driven under the visionary leadership of Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr., the network pioneered the billing system in Nigeria in 2003, even when older networks said it was impossible.”

In his response on behalf of the company, Zakari Usman, Globacom’s head of enterprise business, commended the organisers for considering the people-oriented strides of Globacom.

He promised that the company would forever remain focused on the trajectory of bringing the best services to Nigerians and helping to empower them.