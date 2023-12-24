Glo rewards premium subscribers with biz class tickets

Five high networth subscribers of data solutions provider, Globacom, has received business class return tickets to Europe as the network’s customer loyalty promo, Festival of Joy gains vent.

The business class return tickets were won in draws held earlier during which the names of the five winners emerged as the first set of winners of flight tickets in the promo. The first house winner in the ongoing promo, a Lagos-based Engineer, Moses Tsado was presented the keys to an apartment he won in Lagos on Wednesday.

Globacom’s Head of Enterprise Business, Zakary Usman explained that the promo was put in place to reward the loyalty and long-term patronage of the high net worth Glo prepaid and postpaid subscribers.

The presentation of flight tickets to the fresh set of winners was witnessed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Cecilia Bolaji Dada, Majority Leader, Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Nohim Babatunde Adam, Glo brand influencers and Nollywood acts, Osas Ighodaro and Tobi Bakre.

Winners included Prince Adebisi Kolawole Osideinde, Baale of Irisa Community, Isara Remo, Ogun State, Engineer Sunday Shobowale and Olusola Adepoju.

Special Guest at the ceremony who is also the Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Cecilia Bolaji Dada, commended Glo for the prizes on offer and for always placing premium on the interest of subscribers.

Said she, “I commend Glo for the good work they are doing for Nigerians. Fantastic customer relationship is key to Glo, that’s why we are all with the network. I encourage the subscribers to keep recharging. If you don’t win now, you will later”.

The Lagos Zonal Office of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) was.represented by Arinze Ezeani who declared that the leadership of the agency had always been happy with Globacom for its adherence with all rules and regulations regarding sales promotions.

The winners lauded Globacom for the opportunity to benefit from the huge promo. One of the winners, Engineer Sunday Shobowale said, “I am happy Glo is doing this and at this season too. It is a good thing” just as Prince Adebisi Kolawole Osideinde thanked Glo for the initiative to reward customers with a return business class ticket to Europe. “This is very commendable”, he enthused.

One of Globacom’s Brand influencers and Nollywood practitioner, Tobi Bakre, noted that the network has rendered values to the nation beyond its purview as a means of communication, saying, “Glo has become the conveyor of good news”. In the same vein, another Nollywood star, Osas Ighodaro congratulated the winners, while saying that giving back to subscribers has always been a strong passion of the network. “Glo has been doing it over the years and we appreciate the company for these gestures,” she opined.