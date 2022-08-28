Glo celebrates 19th anniversary, pledges continous investment

Globacom, a digital services company, has extended its gratitude to Nigerians and pledged continuous investment in new technologies as the network celebrates its 19th anniversary.

The company, which commenced operation on August 29, 2003, has contributed immensely towards the growth and development of the nation’s telecoms industry, according to a statement on Sunday.

“It has been an eventful and fulfilling 19 years of operations,” Bisi Koleosho, deputy chief operating officer of Globacom, said.

He thanked Nigerians, particularly Glo subscribers, for their faith in the company, assuring them of the company’s commitment to the provision of world-class communications and digital services.

According to Koleosho, this is part of the corporate promise by Globacom when it rolled out services in 2003 to build a robust communications and technology infrastructure that would provide efficient and reliable services at all times.

“As we celebrate our remarkable achievements these past 19 years, we wish to thank our subscribers for keeping faith with us these past 19 years. We assure them that Globacom will remain a catalyst for socio-economic empowerment not only in Nigeria but also in Africa,” he said.

He said the company’s continuous investment in new technologies would continue to meet the expectations of its customers.

On Globacom’s ongoing network expansion and upgrade of its sites to 4G-LTE across the country, he said the process involves entire scope of telecoms infrastructure upgrade from the core network to access network, transmission and IP network, fiber network, metro access and backbone infrastructure as well as rollout out of new sites to boost network coverage in areas that need improvement.

Koleosho said this would “ultimately improve customers’ network experience and satisfaction in terms of service delivery, network quality and coverage”.

According to the statement, the company has also impacted significantly on international telecom operations with Glo Gateway, the International Wholesale Voice and Data Exchange and Trading Business Unit of Globacom.

“It is the first operator in Africa to launch gateway switches outside the continent to carry international voice and data traffic. Glo 1, the first privately owned submarine cable, has also addressed the bandwidth requirements of the West African sub-region and led to crashing of data tariffs,” it said.