Glo announces preordering of Samsung Fold/Flip 6 for subscribers

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has announced the ongoing preordering of the much-coveted Samsung Fold/Flip 6 premium phones at Gloworld shops across the country.

In a statement in Lagos, Globacom which said it was collaborating with Samsung to launch the new Samsung Flip 6 and Fold 6 said that “these innovative devices transform from smartphones to tablets, offering a versatile experience for productivity and entertainment”.

Phones covered by the offer include Samsung Z Fold 6 256GB which can be purchased for N2,795,000; Samsung Z Fold 6 512GB for N2,974,000; Samsung Z Fold 6 1TB for N3,331,000 and Samsung Z Fold 6 256GB for N1,674,000 only.

Also include in the offer are Samsung Z Fold 6 512GB which goes for N1,853,000; Samsung Z Fold 6 512 Eco package for N3,635,000; Samsung Z Fold 6 1TB Eco package for N3,992,000 and Samsung Z Fold 6 512 GB eco package for N2,223, 600 only.

Customers who purchase any of the Samsung Fold/Flip 6 series will enjoy free 18G of data over six months from Glo.

Globacom said any of the devices which come in different colours can be pre-ordered by interested subscribers from now until July 31st, 2024, by registering using the link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScfJKl18DDmlGAvwUDQcoQVdlWOwcDQYW1-vb3r_D_rRVmwSw/viewform or they visit any Gloworld shop across the country to make the pre-order at the minimum deposit of N500,000.