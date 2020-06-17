Giadom takes over as APC National Chairman, orders fresh screening for Edo primaries

Victor Giadom, deputy national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has taken over as the National Chairman of party, following the sack of the former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole by Court of Appeal.

Giadom said his new position is sequel to an earlier court order that declared him Acting National Chairman when Oshiomhole was removed by a High Court in March.

Giadom in a maiden media briefing at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja announced the cancellation of the screening exercise for the Edo State Governorship primary and ordered for a fresh screening exercise.

He directed all aspirants to report immediately to the National Secretariat for a new screening and called on them not to leave the party.

Details later…