Ghana’s flawless election shows what Nigeria is getting wrong

John Dramani Mahama, former Ghana’s president, emerged victorious in the country’s 2024 presidential election held weekend.

This was after his opponent, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, conceded defeat.

“The people of Ghana have spoken, the people have voted for change at this time and we respect it with all humility,” Bawumia announced during a press briefing on Sunday .

This election has once again cemented Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa. The election was widely lauded for its transparency and efficiency by local and international observers.

“We are grateful that the election has gone very well. The process and its outcome so far have been commendable,” Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who monitored the election, said on Sunday.

In contrast, Nigeria’s 2023 general elections, marred by irregularities and technological failures, cost N313.4 billion ($215 million). Yet it still raises serious concerns as to the effective use of resources and how INEC officials conducted themselves during the election.

What sets Ghana apart?

Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) demonstrated impeccable planning and resource management, focusing on essentials like logistics and voter education. This approach resulted in a smooth election, devoid of major disruptions.

In comparison, Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) faced numerous challenges in the 2023 presidential election despite its enormous budget. Key technologies such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), designed to enhance transparency, failed at crucial moments. Logistical delays, equipment breakdowns, and allegations of vote manipulation further eroded public confidence.

Cost efficiency

Ghana’s modest election budget reflects fiscal discipline and strategic resource allocation. In Nigeria, however, questions linger about how the massive election funds were spent upon.

Critics point to inefficiency, corruption, and inflated contracts as factors that may have undermined the process, making the exorbitant expenditure difficult to justify.

Public Trust

A key differentiator is the level of trust or otherwise in electoral institutions. Ghana’s EC has built credibility over the years through transparent operations and stakeholder engagement. This trust has helped to reduce tensions and foster public confidence in the electoral process.

In contrast, INEC struggles with a deficit of trust, stemming from allegations of incompetence and bias. This mistrust often leads to voter apathy, protests, and prolonged disputes over election outcomes.

Simplified process

Ghana’s electoral process is relatively straightforward, minimising logistical hurdles. On the other hand, Nigeria’s elections are more complex, with multiple contests held simultaneously across federal, state, and local levels. This complexity often overwhelms INEC, leading to operational failures.

Ghana’s success underscores the importance of efficient planning, fiscal discipline, and public trust in achieving credible elections.

For Nigeria, the path to electoral credibility lies in addressing these systemic shortcomings and prioritising the integrity of its democratic processes. Without major reforms, public confidence in Nigeria’s elections will continue to wane.

While Nigeria prides itself as the giant of Africa or the most populous nation on the continent, it is yet to get its elections right. On the other hand, Ghana and other smaller nations have been able to get its acts together and produced elections that the citizens are proud of.

“It is a shame for our electoral institutions who behave like ruling parties at states and federal levels,” said Don Umah, coordinator of Nigeria Voters’ Forum.

“INEC needs to go back and ask itself questions and redeem its image.”

