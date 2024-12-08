Ghana VP Bawumia concedes defeat to Mahama

Just hours before the official declaration of the election results by the Ghana’s electoral commission, Mahamudu Bawumia the Vice President has sent a congratulatory message to fellow contender former president John Mahama, conceding his defeat.

The defeat in Saturday’s election marked the end of two terms in power for the NPP under President Nana Akufo-Addo, which has been characterised by Ghana’s worst economic crisis in years, high inflation, and debt default.

“The people of Ghana have spoken and they have voted for change at this time. We respect this with all humility,” Bawumia said at a press conference.

On his X account, Mahama confirmed that he had received Bawumia’s congratulatory call over his “emphatic victory.”

The Vice President acknowledged that Mahama had won the presidency “decisively,” and that Mahama’s NDC party had also won the country’s parliamentary election, according to the NPP’s internal vote tally.

Ghana’s economic troubles were the central issue in the election, following a crisis of default and currency devaluation that resulted in a $3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout.

Earlier, NDC spokesman Sammy Gyamfi told reporters that the party’s internal review of results showed Mahama won 56.3 per cent of the vote, compared to Bawumia’s 41.3 percent.

It is very clear that the people of this country have voted for change,” Gyamfi said.

Political parties had agents at polling stations to observe and tally the initial vote counts before the ballots were sent for official collation by the election commission.

Earlier, AFP reported that the Commission Deputy Commissioner Bossman Asare told reporters that regional results had yet to arrive at the national centre.

The commission had said the official results were likely to be announced by Tuesday.

With a history of democratic stability, Ghana’s two main parties, the NPP and NDC, have alternated in power since the return to multi-party politics in 1992.

Bawumia confirmed that he had called his opponent, Mahama — the National Democratic Congress candidate and former president — to congratulate him.

