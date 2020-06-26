Ghana to cede property, documents, rebuild demolished embassy building – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said the Government of Ghana will rebuild the demolished building belonging to the Nigerian Embassy in Accra.

Gbajabiamila also said the Ghanaian Government has promised to cede the property as well as all documents relating to it to the Nigerian Embassy.

The Speaker who disclosed this Friday on his official social media pages on Friday said the promise was secured through a telephone discussion he had with the Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Aaron Oquaye, on Thursday.

According to him, the Ghanaian Speaker had assured that the parliament will work with their Executive to ensure the matter is resolved diplomatically.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila who expressed sadness at the demolition of the embassy structure had promised to take the issue up with his Ghanaian counterpart.

“Yesterday (Thursday) I had a good and constructive discussion with His Excellency Rt. Hon. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament. He reassured me of the respect and regard the people of Ghana have for Nigeria.

“He stated the Ghanaian government is taking the demolishment with all seriousness and has taken the following actions: 1) Perpetrators have been arrested and investigation is ongoing; 2) the Property will be ceded and all documents handed over to Nigeria under the Compulsory Acquisition Act of Ghana; 3) the destroyed High Commission quarters will be rebuilt by the government of Ghana”, the Speaker said.

Gbajabiamila said his Ghanaian counterpart stated firmly that “Ghana will not allow anyone to peril the deep and long relationship between our two countries. Together, we will find sustainable ways to rebuild good relations btw our countries and unite our people in our collective interest as Africans”.

Recall that the Speaker had promised to take the issue up with the Speaker of the Ghanaian parliament while meeting with the Minister of Foreign of Affairs on Tuesday at the National Assembly where he declared that the demolition of some part of the nation’s Embassy in Accra was an affront and insult on the sovereignty of the Nigerian nation.