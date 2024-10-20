Ghana, Lesotho, The Gambia, to battle for Commonwealth scribe’s position 

….As Shettima represents Tinubu at CHOGM 2024

President Bola Tinubu has mandated Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed and lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), where a new Commonwealth Secretary-General is expected to emerge.

Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of The Vice President, in a statement, on Sunday, said Shettima will join King Charles of England and other world leaders from 56 member countries at the first CHOGM to be held in the Pacific small island of Apia, Samoa from October 21 to 26.

This year’s theme, “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth.”, will focus attention on how member countries can harness their strengths through resilience, unlocking potential, leveraging the ‘Commonwealth Advantage’, and fostering a connected, digital Commonwealth.

Nigeria and other member countries will also elect and appoint the next Commonwealth Secretary-General. Recall that Nigeria, Emeka Anyokwu, was the first African to hold the position of Commonwealth Secretary-General from 1977 to 1983.

In line with the Agreed Memorandum on the Establishment and Functions of the Commonwealth Secretariat (revised 2022) and the principle of regional rotation, the next Commonwealth Secretary-General will come from the Africa Region.

BusinessDay gathered that this year, candidates from Lesotho, Ghana, and The Gambia, will vie for the position of Commonwealth Secretary General, while Nigeria will have a major role to play as the largest African member.

Consolidating the progress made at CHOGM 2022, VP Shettima and other world leaders are expected to deliberate on the global economy, environmental and security challenges, discussing how Commonwealth countries can work together to build resilience, boost trade, innovation, growth, and empower the Commonwealth’s 1.5 billion young people for a more peaceful and sustainable future.

The Vice President is also expected to use the platform provided by the Commonwealth Business Forum to further attract investors to Nigeria, as global experts from businesses and the private sector convene to recommend and champion solutions to global challenges.

Shettima will also participate in the People’s Forum, the single largest opportunity organized by the Commonwealth Foundation for people to engage with leaders on global development issues. He will also engage in bilateral meetings and other executive sessions.

