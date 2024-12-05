Ghana Election: Jonathan leads W/Africa elders forum to Ghana

Goodluck Jonathan, Former President of Nigeria

A delegation of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) observation mission led by former President Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday arrived in Accra, ahead of the Dec. 7 general elections in the country.

The WAEF’s communications Officer, Wealth Dickson Ominabo, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ominabo, in a statement, quoted Jonathan on arrival in Ghana, urged Ghanaians to be patriotic and work for peaceful, free and transparent elections.

Other members of the delegation include former Burkinabe Prime Minister and President of the ECOWAS, Kadre Ouedraogo; Executive Director of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Ann Iyonu, and Special Adviser to Jonathan, Ikechukwu Eze.

Jonathan commended the people of Ghana for their enduring commitment to democratic values, adding that Ghana’s history of peaceful political transitions served as a beacon for democratic governance across Africa.

“The upcoming elections present another opportunity for Ghanaians to reinforce their dedication to democracy, stability, and development,” he stated.

The mission leaders also charged the electoral commission of Ghana and the security agencies to keep to their mandate of independence and neutrality to ensure a credible polling process.

Describing Ghana as a model of democracy, Jonathan also urged Ghanaians to seek to safeguard Ghana’s democratic legacy by rejecting violence, intimidation, or actions that could undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

“By working together, Ghanaians can once again assert the country’s position as a model of democracy built on a tradition of peaceful, free, fair and transparent elections,” he said.

