German President to visit Nigeria, engage with business reps, startup hubs, others

The German Embassy in Nigeria has announced the upcoming visit of Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, from December 10 to 12, 2024 to Abuja and Lagos.

In Lagos, he will engage with business representatives, visit a start-up hub, and meet with members of Nigeria’s cultural sector and civil society.

According to the statement by the embassy, the visit aims to strengthen the robust Nigeria-Germany relations and to express Germany’s appreciation of Nigeria.

This visit follows the recent engagements between the two nations, including the visit of Olaf Scholz German Chancellor to Nigeria in October 2023 and the visit of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Germany in November 2023.

President Steinmeier’s visit marks the third high-level exchange between the two countries since President Tinubu’s inauguration, highlighting the close ties and mutual interests shared by both nations.

The statement notes that the visit also signifies a commitment to working together as strategic partners, given that both countries are the strongest economies and the most populous nations on their respective continents.

The state reads: “German Embassy in Nigeria is pleased to announce the visit of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, His Excellency Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Nigeria on the

10th to 12th of December 2024.

“The visit aims to underline the strength of Nigeria-Germany relations and to mark Germany’s appreciation of Nigeria.

“This high frequency of visits is proof of the close relations between both countries and the serious interest of Germany in Nigeria. It is also evidence of a willingness to work together as strategic partners – an obvious fit, as both countries share striking commonalities, including being the strongest economy and the most populous country on their respective continents”.

“President Steinmeier will be accompanied by a business delegation of CEOs and high-ranking board members of some of Germany’s most successful companies in the fields of IT, hightech and energy – an indication of the rising interest of German businesses in opportunities to invest in Nigeria”.

During his visit, President Steinmeier will meet with President Tinubu and the President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), His Excellency Dr. Alieu Omar Touray.

During his Lagos trip, he will meet with Dr. Nike Okundaye, popularly known as Mama Nike, of the Nike Art Gallery, and Prof. Wole Soyinka, the renowned author and Nobel Laureate for Literature.

There will also be an opportunity to tour the city of Lagos to gain insights into the urban development of this megacity, including its environmental and social challenges.

The President of the Federal Republic of Germany serves as the Head of State, representing Germany both domestically and internationally. His role is largely ceremonial, focusing on mediation and communication, rather than day-to-day politics.

This visit is expected to further strengthen the important bilateral relations between Germany and Nigeria.

Share