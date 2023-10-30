German Chancellor urges for a stop to coups in Africa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his concerns about the recurring coups in Africa during a meeting with the President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Omar Touray, at ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja.

He hopes that this trend does not continue. Chancellor Scholz mentioned that his visit aimed to strengthen ties and cooperation with Nigeria and assured that Germany would continue to support infrastructure development in both countries.

Chancellor Scholz expressed his disapproval of the ongoing attacks in Israel and called for the lifting of restrictions to provide humanitarian aid to the victims. He also called for the release of hostages held by Hamas and pledged Germany’s support for Israel’s defence.

ECOWAS President Touray noted that the German government’s pledge of 81 million euros for energy transmission, social development, and other initiatives in the region has been beneficial. They discussed various challenges in the region, including security issues, social development, and strategies to address them.

President Touray also announced that on November 17, 2023, ECOWAS will inaugurate an independent power plant in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

This plant will facilitate formalised electricity trade among African nations and provide access to more affordable power sources. However, he highlighted that inter-community trade remains low, and the infrastructure gap continues to widen. Efforts are underway to address these challenges.