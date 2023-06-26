Gbenga Adebija joins USAccelerator company

Gbenga Adebija, a multi-disciplinary technocrat and Business Leader has joined USAccelerator, a US-based professional service firm that advises and supports international businesses on their entry and acceleration of market growth in the United States.

Adebija is the President & CEO of Ashton & Layton and Founder & CEO of Business in Nigeria. After a distinguished career at Cadbury where he won the highest and most prestigious Award for Excellence, he then served as Director-General & Chief Executive at several leading international bilateral Chambers of Commerce including the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce.

He joins a world-class team of business leaders at USAcclerator including Marcela Miguel Berland, CEO of Latin Insights, Tom Cotton, Founder of Marketing Agency, Protagonist and Yuntian Liu, a digital marketing specialist.

According to Matthew Sawyer, Founder of USAccelerator and Adjunct Professor at Columbia University, New York, “Gbenga Adebija brings business leadership and multicultural communication expertise to the USAccelerator team in accordance with our mission to be the most trusted source of strategic guidance and local support for international companies to successfully enter and scale in U.S. markets.”

“The United States is undeniably the best place to do business. It has the largest economy, the wealthiest consumers, plentiful capital financing, and pro-business political and legal systems. Gbenga Adebija will reinforce current initiatives by USAccelerator to help business people and entrepreneurs navigate the complexities in the American business ecosystem,” said Sawyer.

What to know about USAccelerator

However, many international businesspeople struggle as they underestimate the complexity and challenges of launching and expanding their business in the United States.

Immigrants often have difficulty making connections and finding the necessary resources to be successful.

USAccelerator helps their client companies to make it in America in line with its mission to be the most trusted source of strategic guidance and local support for international companies to successfully enter and scale in U.S. markets.

Among others, USAccelerator develops workshops that prepare people for doing business in the United States. In interactive sessions, USAccelerator examines the diversity and complexity of U.S. markets and helps develop strategies to enter and scale them.

The US-based professional service firm also manages a global community on LinkedIn Groups that was established to support members with news and information, connections, and resources for accelerating businesses in the United States. Members include leaders in global companies, government agencies, professional services and non-profit organisations.