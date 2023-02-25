Gbajabiamila votes, says excercise a defining moment for Nigeria

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker, House of Representatives, has said that the current election was a defining moment for Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila, who made the observation at Unit 014, Ward 08, Adeniran, Surulere, after casting his vote at about 10.57am, expressed satisfaction with the smoothness of the exercise.

Addressing journalists, he said: “This is a defining moment for us as Nigerians. We are doing our best. Every election is very critical. Every election every four years is pivotal. It is always a turning point; are we going to move on or go back into reverse? That’s how it is everywhere in the world. People make their decisions where they want to pitch their tent.”

Commending the smoothness of the exercise, the Speaker said: “So far, from all I can see it looks very fair, free; it is very credible and orderly. I am happy and excited and I hope it continues that way.”

When asked how confident he was that his party would win the election, Gbajabiamila said: “I am very confident. Elections come and go all over the world. As far as confidence goes, I am confident, but everything is in God’s hands now. You know, man proposes, God disposes; but I believe at the end of the day we will triumph.”