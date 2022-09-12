Gbajabiamila makes fresh appointments 10 months to 9th NASS expiration

Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the House of Representatives, has made some fresh appointments in his office for effective delivery of his legislative agenda for the 9th House which ends June, 2023, barely 10 months from now.

The appointments were sequel to the resignation of political appointees seeking elective offices in line with the provisions of Electoral Act, 2022.

The new appointees are Olanrewaju Smart Wasiu, chief of staff who previously held the position of deputy chief of staff; and Olufunmi Badmus who has been elevated from special adviser on special duties to deputy chief of staff.

Others appointed are Abdulrauf Modibbo, special assistant (political) North East; Lamir Umar Ibrahim, special assistant executive relations; Kenneth Uzoigwe, special assistant (political) South East; Bisi Irinoye, special assistant legislative matters; Ibrahim Ladega, special assistant (political) South West; Jamila Muazu, senior legislative assistant I; Obiageli Onu, senior legislative assistant II; and Kunle Bello, senior legislative assistant III.

The speaker through an official correspondence to the Clerk of the National Assembly, NASS/SPK/ADM/VOL.I/524, confirmed the appointment of the new Chief of Staff.

The letter read in parts: “I have the pleasure to forward the name of Olanrewaju Smart Wasiu for appointment as Chief of Staff in the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives for your information and necessary documentation.

“Until his appointment, Olanrewaju-Smart was the Deputy Chief of Staff and had performed his duties admirably. The position became vacant following the resignation of Hon. Sanusi Garba Rikiji to seek elective office in line with the Electoral Act 2022.”

Gbajabiamila advised the new political appointees to discharge their duties in compliance with the revised schedule of duties in the office of the speaker and utmost commitment to the implementation of the Revised Legislative Agenda of the Ninth House of Representatives.

Lanre Lasisi, special adviser on media and publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, in a statement said the appointments take immediate effect.