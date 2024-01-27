GAS360 partners Modern West Advisory to boost access to clean cooking in Nigeria

GAS360, a clean cooking startup firm in Nigeria has signed pact with Modern West Advisory (MWA), to accelerate access to clean cooking for 1 million households and generate carbon in Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja, during signing ceremony, Emmanuel Uwandu, the chief executive officer of GAS360 said that the company is committed to promoting clean cooking liquified petroleum gas (LPG) microfinancing to retailers.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic made many Nigerians to return to the use of fuels and firewood as they couldn’t easily get access gas supply.

“With the project we want to serve 1 million households over the next four years and we also want to reduce carbon emmission in Nigeria with our predetermined goals.

“In 2020 over 100,000 households went back to getting fuels, Household that switched to clean energy before, but because of COVID-19, they went back and what we figured was the collapse of small businesses supplying this gas. When we didn’t have the supply chain, people revert back to charcoal and firewood.

“To put it in simple term, it was easier to get firewood and charcoal at the last mile than it is to get clean cooking gas. That is why our business model is focusing on supporting the small businesses and this small businesses exists, and they are profitable,” he said

For Otome Afiegbe, representative of Modern West Advisory, both companies have signed partnerships with NESGAS Producing Limited, which is building a 50,000 metric ton LPG depot in Onne, Rivers State.

According to him, NESGAS will use GAS360s technology to distribute 1 million tons of LPG annually and MWA would ensure all monitoring and compliance.

In his remarks, Salisu Dahiru, the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change said efforts were ongoing by the government to establish a functional framework for carbon trading in Nigeria.

“This move will bring the shift from cooking with biomass to gas. Just as we have also seen the shift in transportation from diesel or petrol.

“This will provide ample opportunities for the National Climate Change Action Plan. Each entity in Nigeria that has 50 staff and above whether it is private or public is expected to have one a sustainability officer or a climate change officer that we serve as the climate change desk,” he said.