G. Elias, a Nigerian business law firm, organised community outreach activities in Lagos and Abuja to commemorate International Women’s Day 2025. The initiative included visits to the Shelter for Victims of Domestic Violence, Abuse, and Trafficking, Transit Home in Lagos, and the Dorothy Njemanze Foundation in Abuja, which provides support for survivors of gender-based violence.

Nana Dare, Chief Operating Officer at G. Elias, reaffirmed the firm’s commitment to gender equality, stating that empowering women is essential for a just society. She emphasised that outreach initiatives reflect the firm’s dedication to social inclusion and long-term solutions that promote gender equality and economic empowerment.

The outreach aligned with the United Nations’ call for collective action to advance gender equality and support survivors. Representatives from G. Elias engaged with survivors, providing words of encouragement and donating essential items. The initiative supports the 2025 International Women’s Day theme, “Accelerate Action,” and aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

Hadizah Shittu, Human Resources Executive at G. Elias, highlighted the firm’s focus on ensuring equal access to opportunities. She stated that community engagement efforts aim to foster resilience and support Nigeria’s socioeconomic development.

G. Elias has maintained a focus on gender equality, social impact, and community development. In 2024, the firm launched the #SheBlooms programme, engaging students at Jubril Martins Memorial Grammar School in Lagos. As part of its 30th anniversary, the firm also provided financial assistance to women in need of surgery due to post-natal complications and supported vocational education for students.

The firm continues to champion meaningful change through initiatives that promote inclusion and support community-driven development.

