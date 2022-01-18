Funtua, Dala inland dry ports set to begin operations in March

The Nigerian business environment has been assured of improved business activities, especially in Kastina and Kano states, as Funtua and Dala Inland dry ports (IDPs) disclose plans to begin operations in March 2022.

Speaking during a meeting with the management of both ports in Abuja on Tuesday, Emmanuel Jime, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council commended efforts made in the development of the ports, stating that it was critical to the economic development of the country.

According to him, the frequent congestion of the various seaports across the country poses a setback to the nation’s drive to become Africa’s maritime hub.

He said, “We make efforts in the development of transport infrastructure because they are critical towards ensuring that Nigeria becomes the Africa maritime hub.

“We create the right environment to ensure that suppliers are able to conduct their business effectively. As it is now, the seaports are heavily congested which does not speak well for a country that aspires to be the maritime hub in Africa.

“The Funtua and Dala dry ports, as we have heard at almost completion stage and are expected to be commissioned by March. This will be a boost to our business environment.”

Speaking further, the ES however noted that most state governors were yet to take advantage of infrastructural projects that could yield economic benefits to states.

In his remark, the Managing Director of Funtua inland dry port, Usman Iya Abbas,

He said, “We have almost completed the project, and will be ready for Commission by end of March 2022. We have completed the main building.

“As you know Funtua happens to be a place where a lot of activities take place, in terms of business activities, sales of commodities.

“So this project will aid the shipment of these goods to other parts of the world. So much has been spent in billions, I can’t really give a specific amount.

“The Council have given us every support, we are really appreciative. But what we ask for is financial support.”

Abubakar Sahabobawuro, Chairman, Dala inland dry port, in his remark, commended the Council for the support offered to the company, while assuring that the operations of the port will help control the activities of importers by ensuring that only goods of the right quality are imported.