Funab president sues for economic, political reform to better Nigeria 

Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia, the President and CEO of Funab Group of Companies Limited on Sunday stressed the need for sociopolitical and economic reforms to address the myriads of challenges bedeviling Nigeria.

He posits that the problems our country is facing are surmountable – if adequately and effectively addressed, saying that would pave the way for a brighter future and bring succour to the people.

Ajia, who suggests this in a message by Abdulrahman Aliagan, his Director of Communications, to mark his 45th birthday, called for credible leadership that can harness Nigeria’s vast potential for prosperity and national development.

He pointed out that the solution to Nigeria’s problems lies in leadership, even as he expressed deep concerns about the quality, sincerity, commitment, and patriotism of those in leadership positions.

While highlighting the importance of cohesive and strategic interventions to steer the nation towards sustainable development, Ajia said: “As I celebrate my birthday, I present to you a vision for a Nigeria that thrives on the principles of justice, accountability, and inclusive growth.

“We still have the power to make things better for ourselves, our families, and our communities, despite leadership challenges. We must raise our voices, take action, and work together to build a better Nigeria. Let us work together to create a brighter future for all.”

He, however, called on Nigerians, especially the people of Kwara State, to embrace their collective power and strive for positive change.

The philanthropists and Kwara-born politicians admonished Nigerians to take action through volunteerism and community service, support local businesses and initiatives that can promote development and embrace their collective power to work together for positive change.

Ajia, whose vision for a prosperous future hinges on the collective efforts of all Nigerians, advised citizens to share their thoughts and ideas on how to build a better Nigeria using the hashtag #NigeriaWeDeserve.