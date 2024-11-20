Full list: VAT generated in 36 Nigerian states and FCT in August 2024

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) recently released data on Value Added Tax (VAT) generated across Nigeria’s states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for August 2024, totaling N444.19 billion.

VAT is a consumption tax levied on goods and services at each stage of production or distribution. It is paid by consumers but collected by businesses and remitted to the government. The FIRS oversees VAT collection in Nigeria, ensuring compliance and generating revenue critical for national development.

VAT is charged on taxable goods and services at a standard rate of 7.5%. Businesses collect this tax from consumers at the point of sale and remit it to the FIRS monthly. The revenue is then shared among the federal, state, and local governments.

Here is a breakdown of VAT generated in states and FCT across Nigeria in August 2024:

1. Lagos: N249.77bn

2. Rivers: N70.54bn

3. Oyo: N20.11bn

4. FCT: N18.17bn

5. Delta: N13.09bn

6. Bayelsa: N7.12bn

7. Kano: N4.65bn

8. Akwa Ibom: N4.49bn

9. Anambra: N4.28bn

10. Edo: N4.05bn

11. Ekiti: N3.66bn

12. Borno: N3bn

13. Kwara: N2.89bn

14. Adamawa: N2.59bn

15. Plateau: N2.58bn

16. Benue: N2.56bn

17. Gombe: N2.55bn

18. Kogi: N2.43bn

19. Kaduna: N2.03bn

20. Ebonyi: N1.90bn

21. Taraba: N1.88bn

22. Sokoto: N1.84bn

23. Osun: N1.81bn

24. Ogun: N1.74bn

25. Niger: N1.73bn

26. Yobe: N1.71bn

27. Katsina: N1.68bn

28. Jigawa: N1.59bn

29. Nasawawa: N1.47bn

30. Ondo: N1.45bn

31. Enugu: N1.08bn

32. Cross River: N1.08bn

33. Bauchi: N691.28m

34. Kebbi: N665.17m

35. Abia: N663.42m

36. Zamfara: N432.80m

37. Imo: N235.41m

Total: N444.19bn

Share