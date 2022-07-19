Fuel tanker explodes in Mile-2, Lagos

There was panic on Tuesday afternoon when a petrol tanker went up in flames at Mile-2, Otto wharf, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos.

First responders, fire officials and residents were seen attempting to put out the blaze.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Spokesperson and Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, confirmed in a statement that the agency activated its response plan to distress calls at the location.

He said: “The agency activated its response plan to distress calls at the above location.

“Upon arrival at the scene by the agency response team, a fire outbreak from a fuel tanker and drums was encountered.”

“Members of the public are to refrain from using any naked flame while motorists are to avoid the area,” he said. “Rescue operation still on going.”