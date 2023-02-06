Fuel scarcity, Naira swap: Abiodun suspends re-election campaigns

Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun State, has announced the suspension of the ongoing political campaign until further notice.

The governor in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Saturday said he took the decision to identify with the plight of the Ogun people, who are faced with the twin challenges of fuel scarcity and naira swap.

While expressing his delight about the 47th anniversary, the governor said that his administration shared the pains being currently experienced by the people in the state as a result of the redesigned naira notes swap and fuel scarcity.

According to him, the plight being endured by the people is a great sacrifice that can be offered by them for better Nigeria, disclosing that all efforts were being made to ease the situation.

He said that “the issues of scarcity of fuel and new naira notes had been taken up with relevant authorities to make life easier and more meaningful for the people”.

“As an administration voted into office by the people, it will be insensitive to ignore the plight of the people and continue with the reelection campaigns when people cannot do businesses with their hard earned money and cannot get fuel”.

He promised to continue with the campaign once normalcy returns to the economic activities of the people, and also called on the people to persevere as the current situation would ease up very soon.

Abiodun reiterated his administration’s commitment to making life more meaningful to the people, calling on them to obtain their Permanent Voters’ Cards and vote for all the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates at the poll.