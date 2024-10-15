Fuel high price: Kogi NMDPRA urges marketers to desist from illegal sells 

As the country is battling with the high cost of fuel and its scarcity, Ortis Ogbe Godwin, Operations Controller Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Kogi state office has advised the petrol marketers to desist from black market activities, that is selling fuel to roadside sellers at night and in the morning there will be no fuel.

Godwin stated this when Journalists in Lokoja visited him in his office on Friday, adding that even if there is any reason that prompted their reserving fuel for a particular customer, they have to get approval from the office to do that, anything short of that is illegal.

He said “We want to appeal to the general public also to report such nefarious activities to the office of Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) so that we can take appropriate actions and sanction such ailing filling station.

“You can’t be sabotaging the efforts of the Federal Government when you have been given the liberty to sell at the buying price as the case may be because the market is now free yet you are still cutting corners in the public. It is unacceptable. So if you ate caught GPU go in for it.

“I want to say that without any pre – validation that the office has not been compromising in any way. I make bold to say that because of its in a situation where the office has been collecting money , the marketers giving bribe ,what are they bribing for . If you are doing the right thing what are you bribing for. And am very strict when it comes to issues of this magnetude . I don’t have friend .Like I said I want to sleep and I don’t want that kind pf pney that will make me not to sleep for that reason I can only verge for myself because I am the head , but my men can’t verge though I have not caught them and they have not reported anything to me . They know my body language , so for that it will not be compromised “.

Speaking also, Segun, Correspondent Chairman said the press are empowered to put the NMDPRA on their toes, adding that some of the filling in Lokoja at times shortchanged customers with their litres and seeing that we can’t fight them alone, we approach NMDPRA to investigate and sanction them.

