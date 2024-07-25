Fubara urges monarchs to intervene in crude oil theft

Governor Sim Fubara is banking on traditional rulers to join in stopping oil theft. He said that oil theft was a big threat to the economy.

He thus, advised traditional rulers to take charge of their domains and ensure that they made life difficult for ill-guided youths involved in acts of economic sabotage in their various communities.

Governor Fubara gave the charge while declaring open the 117th/118th Combined Quarterly General Meeting of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers at their Secretariat in Port Harcourt on Monday, July 22, 2024.

The governor urged everyone to support and see Nigeria progress as a stable country while advancing economically, adding that this is possible only when there is high production of crude oil, as the mainstay of the national economy.

He said: “I want to see a different society from this hour. The FG is doing everything to see that our crude oil production level increases. But every day, we are having issues of illegal bunkering, pipeline vandalism and all the associated problems.

“All these people that are carrying out these evil acts, they’re not coming from the moon, they live in our communities, we know them. I am charging this council, as a first step to take charge of your communities.

“If there is any information that you need to share with us, share with us. Overall, we need our country to progress. We need our country to be stable. We need our country to grow economically. It is through only one means: our oil production.”

The governor insisted: “We are charging you, to please go back and take charge of your communities. I assure you of our support. If there is anything that we need to do, if it means government sending you some little support financially to create your own vigilante to help, we will do it.”

Governor Fubara expressed delight and gratitude to God that the council still exists despite the protracted political travail confronting the State and his administration.

The governor explained that what he is doing is devoid of politics but a performance of the statutory duty of government, especially in the appointment of a new chairman to steer the affairs of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers.

The monarchs appreciated the governor and gave him tips.