Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has written to the Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly, requesting a new date for the presentation of the 2025 appropriation bill.

In a letter dated March 13 and personally signed by Fubara, the governor proposed March 19 or any other convenient date within the month for the budget presentation.

Fubara stated that he and his entourage were denied access to the assembly complex on Wednesday despite prior notification. He emphasized that his actions complied with the Supreme Court’s February 28 judgment, which mandated him to present the budget to the assembly.

“Recall further that before this unfortunate incident (referring to the Wednesday blockade), the House issued a 48-hour ultimatum to present the 2025 budget even when we were yet to be served with the certified true copy of the judgment and accompanying enrolled orders,” the letter reads.

“Therefore, we were simply complying with both the order of the Supreme Court and the request of the Rivers State House of Assembly when we came to present the 2025 budget on the 12th of March, 2025.

“The Supreme Court has directed that all arms of government should exercise their powers and perform their duties within the ambits of the Constitution and ordinary laws of our country, and this we must do to end the lingering stalemate and advance the progress of our State and the well-being of our people.

“No matter the depth of our differences, we believe the interests of the State and our people should take priority over political conflicts.

“Against this background, it is my pleasure to again notify you, Mr. Speaker, of my desire and intention to present the 2025 Budget to the Rivers State House of Assembly on Wednesday, 19th March, 2025, by 11:00 a.m., or any other date within March 2025 that you may consider convenient.”

Background

On Wednesday, Fubara and some of his commissioners were prevented from accessing the Rivers House of Assembly quarters in Port Harcourt to present the 2025 budget.

The incident follows a recent Supreme Court ruling on the political crisis in the state.

Fubara has been in a prolonged political battle with Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over control of Rivers State’s political structure. The crisis has led to the assembly’s division, with the Amaewhule-led faction loyal to Wike.

In December 2024, Fubara presented a ₦1.1 trillion 2025 budget proposal to the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led assembly, which is aligned with him.

On February 28, the Supreme Court upheld a Federal High Court ruling barring the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant-General of the Federation from releasing statutory allocations to Rivers State. The apex court ruled that the state’s financial allocation should be withheld until Fubara presents the budget to the Amaewhule-led assembly.

