Fubara gives expo on what he would respond to

Those pleading with Gov Sim Fubara to attend to their needs must now understand the body language of the administration. The governor himself revealed it, mentioning peace, security, development and wellbeing of the people.

He said that as a government that operates an open-door policy and listens, it is committed to the pact with Rivers people to ensure a good life for all.

Gov Fubara gave the assurance while declaring open the 119th/120th Combined Quarterly General Meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers (RSCTR) at its secretariat in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

The governor explained that his administration is about the people because it is sustained by their unalloyed support and the grace of God.

It is for such conviction, he said, the administration is committed to protecting, preserving and promoting the interests of all people in the State without betraying their confidence and trust.

He said, “As you are aware, after the Local Government Councils, traditional rulers are the best partners that we have to translate the development aspirations of the grassroots into reality. You are, therefore, an indispensable development partner to the State Government. As such, you must work with the State Government to advance peace, security, and progress of your domains.”

Gov Fubara also said: “You also have a responsibility to promote government policies and programmes, uphold the rule of law, and mobilize your people and resources to create an enabling environment for development to take place.

“The good news is that you have a governor and Government in us who are able, ready and willing to work with all of you to actualize our collective vision for a peaceful and secure State with the best socio-economic environment and opportunities for all.”

Gov Fubara appealed to the monarchs to be loyal and faithful to the government while also supporting courses that advance the development of the State, its people and communities to become the envy of other States, adding that available resources have been managed in the last 16 months for maximum development impact and visible to everybody to see as modest achievements.

He said, “And as I stated in my budget speech, we are poised to deliver many more policies, programmes, and projects to accelerate the pace of development and improve the well-being of our people in 2025, in line with our budget objectives of fostering inclusive economic growth and development.

“Let me assure you that with us and our commitments, things can only get better for Rivers State and all its residents, and we will not rest until we accomplish all our campaign promises with the help of God, your prayers, and the support of our people.”

Gov Fubara commended the exemplary leadership and strong commitment shown Chairman of the Council.

In his address, the chairman, Amadi Worlu-Wodo, noted with delight that Governor Fubara has brought back the glorious old days by providing Christmas bonus to civil servants and financial assistance to stakeholders, and traditional rulers.

