FSI innovators seek tech solution for financial services

Financial Service Innovators (FSI) is collaborating with the Nigeria Association of Computing Students (NACOS) to develop tech solutions that would address the challenges facing Nigeria in financial services, health, education and transportation sectors.

While, FSI believes that some progress has been made in the financial sector particularly the banking industry, aggregating players, consumers and stakeholders in this other sector will strengthen the country’s financial ecosystem and development of the economy.

Aituaz Kola-Oladejo, executive director, FSI who disclosed this on Thursday during a press conference in Lagos said nation-building is the primary focus, and that FSI will continue to work with stakeholders in the financial services and tech ecosystem to build an integrated, innovative and collaborative ecosystem.

“We are a shared infrastructure for the financial services ecosystem, and our primary goal is to discover and nurture talents, even from tertiary institutions, because we believe in home-grown innovative solutions.”

She noted that the FSI and NACOS Innovative Challenge, themed ‘#TechonDemand’, will virtually start October 1 to 9, 2021, and physically from October 12 to 14 at Nile University, Abuja, with over N2.5m prize money up for grabs.

“It will focus on the digitisation of key sectors such as education, health, financial services and transportation in a manner that makes them all-inclusive, improving access, removing barriers and lowering costs, thereby achieving social, digital and economic inclusion,”

Aituaz said FSI is here to bridge the gap, having seen the challenge of nurturing talents and to enable them find their base in society. “It is a clarion call on all stakeholders, government, regulators, and players in both banks and technology to collaborate to give the country a future by developing these talents.”

Already FSI has sponsors for the innovative challenge including – EFInA, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System, Flourish Ventures, Flutterwave, Wema Bank, Sterling Bank, Zenith Bank, Capricorn Digital Ltd, AXA Mansard among others.

“We want to be able to nurture these students such that they are able to solve problems for their immediate communities, Aituaz said.