French Tech Bootcamp seen strengthening Nigeria-France collaboration

As part of efforts to boost tech collaborations between France and Nigeria, the regional economic service (SER) of Lagos, with the support of Expertise France, is organising a French Tech Bootcamp.

The boot camp is aimed at enhancing the mutual understanding between the ecosystems and encourage sustainable partnerships.

SER represents the French government in economic and financial matters in Nigeria, strengthening bilateral relations and promoting cooperation between both countries across various sectors, including technology.

The SER also facilitates partnerships and collaborations between French and Nigerian companies, while supporting innovation and sustainable economic growth.

The event scheduled to take place October 15 -16, 2024, is part of a series of initiatives aimed at bridging the French and Nigerian digital ecosystems.

According to the organisers, the French Tech Lagos is a dynamic community of French and francophile tech entrepreneurs committed to fostering collaborative exchanges between both countries’ tech ecosystems.

They added that it is also part of the global initiative La Mission French Tech, which aims to promote French innovation internationally and build bridges between tech ecosystems around the world.

The boot camp will bring together key players from the Nigerian tech scene and French experts around the theme “Tech4Good,” with a particular focus on artificial intelligence and its impacts on business models and societal issues.

The two-day event will provide participants with an opportunity to enhance their skills, exchange innovative ideas, and strengthen ties between the two countries.

The French experts that will lead the boot camp sessions are Nicolas Colin, co-founder of The Family, who will share his experience in entrepreneurship and the innovation ecosystem and Julie Lanckriet-Goerig, chief operating officer of the Emerging Valley Summit, who will offer her expertise in supporting impact-driven startups in Africa.

The boot camp follows a mission organised by SER during the Vivatech exhibition in Paris in May 2024, where a delegation of seven Nigerian players met key figures from the French tech ecosystem.

