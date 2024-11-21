Freedom day: 50 inmates reunite with families in Ekiti

The Acting Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Hon. Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, conducted an official visit to the Federal Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti, on Monday. The visit underlines a commitment to justice, fairness, and the humane treatment of inmates.

Accompanied by senior correctional officers, including Deputy Comptroller Adeyemi Olapade, Ogunmoye was given a comprehensive tour of the facility. He commended the correctional officers for maintaining a clean environment and ensuring the inmates’ welfare.

As part of the visit, the justice undertook a review of 562 cases of awaiting trial inmates, leading to the release of 50 individuals through bail grants, unconditional discharges, and case dismissals.

Read also: NCoS releases identities of escaped Suleja Prison inmates

In his address, the Chief Judge reiterated his resolve to prioritise prison decongestion, pledging to make such visits routine. “The issue of prison decongestion requires urgent attention, and I will ensure that justice prevails for both inmates and the community,” Ogunmoye stated.

Ekiti State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dayo Apata SAN, also lent his voice during the event. As the festive season approaches, he warns those with criminal inclinations to steer clear of the state. “The long arm of the law will catch up with you. Ekiti State will not tolerate criminality in any form,” he said.

For the inmates granted freedom, the day marked a new beginning. Several expressed gratitude to the Chief Judge, vowing to turn over a new leaf. “I will be of good behaviour and make my family proud,” said one of the released inmates with a tearful smile.

This visit not only brings hope to inmates but also highlights the state government’s dedication to fostering a balanced justice system—where fairness, reform, and community safety coexist.

Share