Foxy Green to improve sustainable agriculture in Nigeria

Foxy Green Hub resources limited, a registered agricultural investment organization with banquet resources and solutions in agricultural industry contributes directly to food security in Nigeria through production of food crops, and commercial livestock farming.

Foxy green offers wide range of activities ranging from agricultural crowdfunding investment and real estate, veterinary and livestock health management, produce merchandise and marketing, to agricultural produce logistic and consultancy.

The investment platform allows investors create an account, and sponsor any farm of their choice with a return on investment (ROI) as high as 25 percent every two months.

The company has been in operation for four years with poultry farm, pig farms, catfish farms, crop farms and processing plant across Ibadan, Oyo state, Nigeria.

The poultry farm has a capacity of 20,000 broiler birds and a 3,000-layer birds’ capacity. The Catfish farm also has 40 functional ponds. The crop farms on the other hand, are used in the production of vegetables such as cabbage, lettuce, cucumber, watermelon and other crops.

The slaughter/ meat processing house and cold room are used for the processing and storage of the broiler birds from Foxy Green farm and birds from other farms at affordable rates.

Foxy Green farm estate which is well under construction houses automated brooder pens with 80,000 bird capacity, broiler pens with 30,000 bird capacity, 20 concrete ponds, and irrigation-fed farming system that enables year-round crop product.

The company is particularly interested in poverty eradication in Nigeria and aims to achieve this through commercial food production, and financial security. This is mirrored in its affordable and efficient investment platform that makes it possible for everyone to invest, secure the future for themselves, and their generation.

