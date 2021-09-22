Four-Point by Sheraton to be ready December – official

The Four-Point by Sheraton hotel built by the Akwa Ibom State government and located in Ikot Ekpene, about 18 kilometres from Uyo, the state capital, will be ready by December, commissioner for information and strategy, Ini Ememobong has said.

Ememobong, who addressed journalists on the activities to mark the 34th anniversary of the creation of the state, said all necessary arrangements and processes had been completed for the inauguration of the 144- room hotel, adding that it was not true the delay in the inauguration of the hotel was caused by the state government.

“It is going to be managed as a franchise and the state government has responded to all specifications as required by the new management, ” he said.

Ememobong, who announced that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would visit the state to inaugurate a number of projects, including roads, the 21-storey smart building constructed by the state government, said many firms, including oil companies have indicated to take up tenancy in the building and the Dakadda luxury estate.

“As a state, we have come a long way. All the past leaders did their best in contributing to the development of the state,” adding that Governor Udom Emmanuel with his vast experience in the financial sector came when the economy was in straits with two recessions in eight years, maintaining that the governor was prepared for a time like this.

The commissioner said the celebration would be low-key due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that the state government would not also declare September 23 a public holiday as was done in the past.

Akwa Ibom State was created on September 23, 1987 from the then Cross River State and would mark its 34th anniversary tomorrow.

Other events lined up to mark the state’s anniversary celebration, according to the commissioner, are the commissioning of two 45m span bridges in Obot Akara council area, on Wednesday September 22, commissioning of internal roads in Shelter Afrique Estate and swearing-in of new paramount rulers on Thursday September 23, and an interactive media chat with the governor on Saturday, September 25.

Furthermore, the dualised 25km Uyo-Ikot Ekpene shall be commissioned on Wednesday, October 6, while internal roads in Oron council area, Udung Uko local government area and Akwa Ibom State University shall be inaugurated on Friday, October 8.

A special thanksgiving service shall be held on Sunday, September 26.

Ememobong also noted that in furtherance of Governor Emmanuel’s commitment towards improving the quality of healthcare delivery in the state, the remodelled Ikot Ekpene General Hospital shall be commissioned on Tuesday October 26, while an Oil Palm Processing facility will also be inaugurated the same day in Essien Udim council area.